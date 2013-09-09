BRIEF-Gujarat Apollo Industries approves share buyback worth up to 240 mln rupees
* Says approved buyback of equity shares worth up to 240 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, SEPT 9 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. China data boosts Asian shares, Nikkei sprints on Olympics link.reuters.com/ked55s Emerging market M&A volume at record low in first half 2013 link.reuters.com/qed82v China locks foreign investors out of another bad-debt cleanup link.reuters.com/tys52v Japan Q2 GDP revised up sharply, boots case for tax hike link.reuters.com/wuv82v China to start cotton stockpiling from 2013 crop link.reuters.com/nab62v China Aug inflation another sign economy is stabilising link.reuters.com/waf95s Japan Olympic win boosts Abe, but Fukushima shadows linger link.reuters.com/rem72v (Christine Chan)
KARACHI, Pakistan, April 13 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 7,000 to 6,850 rupees per maund. The following a