SINGAPORE, SEPT 11 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Early China iPhone launch gives smugglers a run for their money link.reuters.com/tak92v China's baijiu, drink of generals, pushed to bargain bin link.reuters.com/kyp82v Japan big manuf optimism in Q3 reaches highest in 4 years link.reuters.com/bek95s Japan ponders Fukushima options, but Tepco too big to fail http;//link.reuters.com/vem62v Esprit seeks to reassure with profit forecast; shares slide link.reuters.com/kax82v Asian c.banks brace for Fed's move, Indonesia seen most at risk link.reuters.com/wad92v Weak China oil demand contrasts with recovering economy link.reuters.com/fut96s Geely, Volvo differ over future China look link.reuters.com/tev82v (Christine Chan)