NEW YORK, SEPT 13 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. retail sales, consumer confidence point to soft economy link.reuters.com/fak93t link.reuters.com/xub84t U.S. business inventories post their largest gain in six months link.reuters.com/jek93t U.S. producer prices rise as energy costs rebound link.reuters.com/hak93t U.S. natgas rig count nears six-month high -Baker Hughes link.reuters.com/nuz86t Japan ministers disagree on sales tax offset package link.reuters.com/xyt65s Aberdeen unseats HSBC as top India fund as crisis takes toll link.reuters.com/pur92v Weak rupee cuts India's Aug vegoil imports by 15 pct link.reuters.com/tyz92v Craving for a chocolate fix? Prepare to pay more link.reuters.com/qyd92v China yuan flat, midpoint fixed near record high link.reuters.com/qyx74t Trigger finger: Apple fires biometrics into the mainstream link.reuters.com/cek92v (Stephen Culp)