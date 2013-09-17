SINGAPORE, SEPT 17 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Gunman opens fire at Navy Yard in Washington, D.C., 13 dead link.reuters.com/dym23v China's state TV says Danone bribed hospitals to push baby milk link.reuters.com/cuh48t All that glitters: Diamonds outshine gold for Chinese brides link.reuters.com/nyz92v In China, the Devil doesn't wear Prada link.reuters.com/vus62v Indonesia's widening deficit takes toll on resource nationalism drive link.reuters.com/nug23v China's yuan weakens, further gains seen as limited link.reuters.com/qyx74t Taiwan's July fuel oil exports up nearly 9 times from June link.reuters.com/naj23v Eye-watering onion prices send India's inflation to 6-month link.reuters.com/zar82t (Christine Chan)