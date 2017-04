NEW YORK, Sept 19 Reuters) - Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. jobless claims rise, still distorted by processing backlog link.reuters.com/xew34t U.S. existing home sales rise to 6-1/2 year high link.reuters.com/cyc24t Philly Fed factory activity index hits 2-1/2-year high link.reuters.com/dyq93t Canada 1.5 pct wholesale rise in July beats forecast link.reuters.com/cyr43t Fed surprises, sticks to stimulus as it cuts growth outlook link.reuters.com/tan23v JGBs, already bolstered by BOJ, get extra kick from Fed link.reuters.com/vyc33v Japan Aug exports rise 14.7 pct year/year link.reuters.com/vyq65s Japan firms' mood dips; export growth fastest in 3 yrs link.reuters.com/gav23v NZ Q2 growth stutters as drought bites, rates still seen rising link.reuters.com/dyp55s (Stephen Culp)