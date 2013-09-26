NEW YORK, Sept 26Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. New claims for U.S. unemployment fell last week to 305,000 link.reuters.com/xew34t U.S. second-quarter GDP left unrevised at 2.5 percent link.reuters.com/guw34t link.reuters.com/caq43v U.S. pending home sales fall by 1.6 percent in August link.reuters.com/tax34t Dollar gains but U.S. budget cliffhanger limits upside link.reuters.com/zyq43v Front U.S. natgas futures hit 5-wk low after bearish EIAs link.reuters.com/mup44s Brazil's jobless rate posts surprise drop in August link.reuters.com/kef37s Mexico factory exports rise in August vs July link.reuters.com/vym76s S.Korea scales back key fiscal pledges as reality bites link.reuters.com/kym43v Yuan nears fresh record as band widening talk swirls link.reuters.com/qyx74t Tokyo Electron takeover could be a mold-breaker for Japan link.reuters.com/xym43v (Stephen Culp)