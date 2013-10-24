SINGAPORE, OCT 24Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Strong new orders lift China HSBC flash PMI to 7-month high in Oct link.reuters.com/tus33v Wal-Mart to open up to 110 new China stores by 2016 link.reuters.com/tuc24v S. Korea Q3 GDP growth seen steadfast, hurdles remain link.reuters.com/nez85s Hyundai Motor posts small profit gain as slow U.S. domestic sales drag link.reuters.com/syd24v China's yuan strikes record high, factory survey helps sentiment link.reuters.com/sed74t Reuters quarterly poll on outlook for G20 economies link.reuters.com/jyr83v U.S. arms makers post higher profit, decry budget cloudiness link.reuters.com/vyx93v (Christine Chan)