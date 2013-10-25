BRIEF-Karnataka Bank appoints Mahabaleshwara M.S. as MD, CEO
* Says appointed P. Jayarama Bhat as part time (non executive) chairman and Mahabaleshwara M.S. as MD and CEO of bank Source text: http://bit.ly/2oWQouX Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, OCT 25Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Japan CPI another signal deflation exit nearer link.reuters.com/vef36s S.Korea Q3 growth tops forecasts, recovery seen intact link.reuters.com/nez85s China money rates end week at highest level since June cash crunch link.reuters.com/pem75t China bank IPO shows rewards of financial alchemy link.reuters.com/hum24v Twitter IPO pegs valuation at modest $11 billion link.reuters.com/mad63v Samsung results link.reuters.com/fum24v Help wanted in Fukushima: Low pay, high risks and gangsters link.reuters.com/jeg93v
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 12 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.