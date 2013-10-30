SINGAPORE, OCT 30Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Asian shares creep ahead, count on Fed being benign link.reuters.com/cew98s Honda Q2 net up 46 pct on U.S. sales rise link.reuters.com/ryk34v Japan factory output rebounds, bodes well for wage outlook link.reuters.com/xyt65s Bharti Airtel's operating performance boosts outlook link.reuters.com/dum34v China's yuan falls but upside pressure persists link.reuters.com/qyx74t China's anti-pollution drive risks running out of gas link.reuters.com/wak34v Weekly Japan oil statistics to Oct 26 link.reuters.com/fum94k