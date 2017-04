SINGAPORE, OCT 31Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Japan Airlines climbs after lifting earnings forecast link.reuters.com/gev34v Sony posts quarterly loss, cuts outlook as TVs slip back into red link.reuters.com/xav34v China's yuan at 1-week low as authorities battle inflows link.reuters.com/qyx74t China ups Temasek fund's investment quota to $1.5 bln in October link.reuters.com/fyp24v Strong NZ dollar may delay start of c.bank's rate hikes next year link.reuters.com/zup55s China foreign institutional investor quota hits $48.5 bln link.reuters.com/fyp24v Middle East funds still bullish on equities after bull run-survey link.reuters.com/taq34v India's Modi aims at history and Gandhis with world's tallest statue link.reuters.com/cep34v