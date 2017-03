SINGAPORE, NOV 5Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Betting on end to glut, miners hunt for new zinc depositions link.reuters.com/qer44v China services industry picks up ahead of party plenum link.reuters.com/syt32v China steel PMI falls as manufacturing PMIs gain - go figure link.reuters.com/xaq76s Philippine Oct inflation at 2.9 pct, 7-month high link.reuters.com/gaq26s Australia c.bank holds rates but warns on local dollar strength link.reuters.com/xyb96s U.S. lawmaker defends drone killing of Pakistani Taliban leader link.reuters.com/des44v (Christine Chan)