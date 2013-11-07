UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
NEW YORK, NOV 7Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. growth picks up as restocking offsets weak spending link.reuters.com/tut99t link.reuters.com/dyk54v U.S. initial jobless claims fell last week to 336,000 link.reuters.com/xew34t Lord of the RINs? Vitol's ethanol credit bonanza link.reuters.com/ryd54v Taxpayers close to breaking even on Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac bailout link.reuters.com/bam54v U.S. natgas futures hold gains after EIA storage build link.reuters.com/mup44s Toyota closes in on record profit with healthy U.S. sales link.reuters.com/mez44v Indonesia's Q3 growth weakest in nearly 4 years link.reuters.com/bam85s If Asian buyers shun Iran, other crudes to rise link.reuters.com/vyw45t Strong NZ jobs growth builds case for rate hike early next year link.reuters.com/xac56s Australian drug makers out-muscle miners in IPO surge link.reuters.com/ger44v (Stephen Culp)
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)