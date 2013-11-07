NEW YORK, NOV 7Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. growth picks up as restocking offsets weak spending link.reuters.com/tut99t link.reuters.com/dyk54v U.S. initial jobless claims fell last week to 336,000 link.reuters.com/xew34t Lord of the RINs? Vitol's ethanol credit bonanza link.reuters.com/ryd54v Taxpayers close to breaking even on Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac bailout link.reuters.com/bam54v U.S. natgas futures hold gains after EIA storage build link.reuters.com/mup44s Toyota closes in on record profit with healthy U.S. sales link.reuters.com/mez44v Indonesia's Q3 growth weakest in nearly 4 years link.reuters.com/bam85s If Asian buyers shun Iran, other crudes to rise link.reuters.com/vyw45t Strong NZ jobs growth builds case for rate hike early next year link.reuters.com/xac56s Australian drug makers out-muscle miners in IPO surge link.reuters.com/ger44v (Stephen Culp)