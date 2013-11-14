India soybean futures extend gain on higher demand, tighter supply
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
NEW YORK, NOV 14Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. trade gap widens on imports; jobless claims fall slightly link.reuters.com/xew34t link.reuters.com/vyx54t U.S. productivity rose less than expected in the third quarter link.reuters.com/qyv75t Profit bonanza eludes companies chasing obesity business link.reuters.com/duq64v Diabetes battle "being lost" as cases hit record 382 mln link.reuters.com/huq64v Wal-Mart's U.S. sales miss mark as shoppers stay cautious link.reuters.com/zux64v Canada Sept housing prices flat, 29-month growth streak ends link.reuters.com/nep62t Mild forecast weighs on U.S. natgas futures, EIAs neutral link.reuters.com/mup44s Not so happy birthday: Abenomics ages, challenges remain link.reuters.com/tam37t Japan business mood improves, seen rising further -Reuters Tankan link.reuters.com/vem64v Japan Q3 GDP slows, consumption expected to pick up again link.reuters.com/ruh54t (Stephen Culp)
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
* Says there in no material impact on co from RBI penalty Source text: http://bit.ly/2ptcmSy Further company coverage: