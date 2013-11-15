UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
NEW YORK, NOV 15Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. factory expansion broadens even as autos weigh link.reuters.com/vaw93t link.reuters.com/qem95t U.S. import prices fell by 0.7 percent in October link.reuters.com/peg64t Canada Sept factory sales raise hopes of a comeback link.reuters.com/nem27s Cold forecast props up U.S. natgas futures for 2nd day link.reuters.com/nuz86t U.S. trade gap widens on imports; jobless claims fall slightly link.reuters.com/xew34t link.reuters.com/vyx54t U.S. productivity rose less than expected in the third quarter link.reuters.com/qyv75t Profit bonanza eludes companies chasing obesity business link.reuters.com/duq64v Diabetes battle "being lost" as cases hit record 382 mln link.reuters.com/huq64v Wal-Mart's U.S. sales miss mark as shoppers stay cautious link.reuters.com/zux64v Canada Sept housing prices flat, 29-month growth streak ends link.reuters.com/nep62t (Stephen Culp)
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)