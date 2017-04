SINGAPORE, Nov 22Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Chinese property developers target bigger families in smaller cities link.reuters.com/qag84v Profits spike, risks multiply in Asia's derivatives return link.reuters.com/myf84v China regulator drafts new rules to tame shadow banking link.reuters.com/hum24v India's rapeseed output to rise, may help curb import bill link.reuters.com/den64v Gold rush in space? Asteroid miners prepare, but eye water first link.reuters.com/fyt74v In start of long operation, Fukushima removes first fuel rods link.reuters.com/cub42v Malaysia's Oct CPI at 2.8 pct y/y, above expectations link.reuters.com/jem28s Small Asia private banks at crossroads link.reuters.com/pap54v (Christine Chan)