UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
SINGAPORE, Nov 25Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Asian airlines to give flight plans to China airspace zone created link.reuters.com/byr84v Counting the cost of currency risk in emerging bond markets link.reuters.com/jus35t Iran nuclear deal shipping insurance element may help oil sales link.reuters.com/vyw45t Kim Jong Un, North Korea's master builder link.reuters.com/seh74v China's Xi fails to earn stripes as anti-graft "tiger" hunt underwhelms link.reuters.com/dun84v Thai $2.4 bln rice bond may struggle, risk of further payment delays link.reuters.com/byp66t (Christine Chan)
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)