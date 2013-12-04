NEW YORK, NOV 29Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. private employers step up hiring link.reuters.com/fex44t U.S. trade deficit narrows link.reuters.com/vyx54t U.S. services sector growth slowed in November link.reuters.com/syx44t U.S. new home sales jump 25.4 percent in October link.reuters.com/qer34t U.S. mortgage applications slide for fifth straight week -MBA link.reuters.com/guv37s Canada unexpectedly posts first trade surplus in 22 months link.reuters.com/muj56t Record Canada wheat, canola crops bigger than expected link.reuters.com/zad25v Mexico consumer confidence dips to near 2-year low link.reuters.com/beh76s Brazil industry expands in October, capital goods slow link.reuters.com/xaw47s Diners say not biting on KFC's China revival campaign link.reuters.com/nef25v (Stephen Culp)