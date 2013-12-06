NEW YORK, DEC 6Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. payrolls grew by 203,000 in November link.reuters.com/ram54t U.S. unemployment rate hits 5-year low, eyes on the Fed link.reuters.com/wam54t U.S. PCE price index and the Fed funds target rate link.reuters.com/qec92t U.S. consumer spending rose by 0.3 percent in November link.reuters.com/hed44t U.S. unemployment and labor market participation link.reuters.com/sem54t November's rate, U.S. payrolls will reach pre-recession levels in link.reuters.com/kem54t seven months U.S. consumer sentiment: Strong at 82.5 link.reuters.com/xub84t Modest Canada jobs gain shows little pressure for rate hike link.reuters.com/zam54t (Stephen Culp)