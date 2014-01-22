SINGAPORE, JANUARY 22Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Thai capital under state of emergency as protesters dig in link.reuters.com/jev65v Stung by penny stock scandal, Singapore Exchange bets on derivatives link.reuters.com/bev26v China eases rules on banks' bad-loan write downs link.reuters.com/zuk92v Malaysia's Dec inflation rises to 3.2 pct y/y, exceeds expectations link.reuters.com/jem28s Indian banks seek refuge in home loans, crowd onto HDFC's mortgage turf link.reuters.com/dat26v Rising CEO confidence in economy, but plenty of worries in Davos link.reuters.com/qyh26v Thai cbank holds rate in close vote, says economy can cope with political woes link.reuters.com/vab36s Australia inflation spikes, limits scope for rate cut link.reuters.com/hut77s (Christine Chan)