SINGAPORE, JANUARY 24Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Samsung Electronics pledges higher dividend after record payout link.reuters.com/zyq36v Japan firms cautiously positive on capex in 2014/15 link.reuters.com/ruj36v Singapore's firm output, weak exports may flag build-up in inventories link.reuters.com/fyq36v Thai court set to rule on whether Feb. election goes ahead link.reuters.com/jev65v China's solar industry rebounds, but will boom-bust cycle repeat? link.reuters.com/pam36v Philippines' Nov imports up slightly, electronics continue fall link.reuters.com/kaf82t (Christine Chan)