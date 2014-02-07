BRIEF-TV18 Broadcast March-qtr consol profit falls
* Consol profit in March-quarter last year was 828.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.02 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2oU1tMC Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, FEBRUARY 7Below is a list of links to Reuters graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS, ECONOMIC DATA Emerging market currencies link.reuters.com/xyd46v Malaysia exports link.reuters.com/xyb28s COMPANY NEWS Nippon Steel annual bonuses link.reuters.com/cus66v COMMODITIES, ENERGY New Zealand lamb exports to China link.reuters.com/fyh56v Shipping rates link.reuters.com/gaz56v Global metal stocks link.reuters.com/deg67n (Christine Chan)
* Consol profit in March-quarter last year was 828.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.02 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2oU1tMC Further company coverage:
Apr 19 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1215 IST (0645 GMT) Wednesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 13/07/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.63/64 6.060/5.990 0.23 05/10/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.23/25 6.180/6.140 0.46 07.83 pct