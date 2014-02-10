SINGAPORE, FEBRUARY 10Below is a list of links to Reuters graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS, ECONOMIC DATA 'Fragile five': current account deficit/surplus as a % of GDP link.reuters.com/zep75v Japan's current account, exports link.reuters.com/cec56s Taiwan export orders link.reuters.com/qaf26s GENERAL NEWS Brazil's Sao Francisco river water transfer link.reuters.com/jet66v COMPANY NEWS Southeast Asia aircraft deliveries link.reuters.com/fuj46v COMMODITIES, ENERGY Japan's LNG imports, electricity generation by nuclear power link.reuters.com/wuc76v (Christine Chan)