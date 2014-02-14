Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 19, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 19 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
SINGAPORE, FEBRUARY 14Below is a list of links to Reuters graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS, ECONOMIC DATA Indonesia rates link.reuters.com/nef95s India WPI, CPI link.reuters.com/zar28t China economy link.reuters.com/fut96s Emerging markets reserves link.reuters.com/huf76v Emerging markets FX performance link.reuters.com/xyd46v COMPANY NEWS Southeast Asia aircraft deliveries link.reuters.com/fuj46v Boeing forecasts link.reuters.com/syc76v Starwood in Asia link.reuters.com/nuh86v Indian banks' non-performing loans link.reuters.com/vyh86v GENERAL NEWS South China Sea territorial claims link.reuters.com/byr76v Snowfall in the U.S. link.reuters.com/wuf86v U.S. flight cancellations (Thurs) link.reuters.com/nyf86v For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of AMERICAS graphics, please see (Christine Chan)
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 19 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 19 Apr.19 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices o