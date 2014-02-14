SINGAPORE, FEBRUARY 14Below is a list of links to Reuters graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS, ECONOMIC DATA Indonesia rates link.reuters.com/nef95s India WPI, CPI link.reuters.com/zar28t China economy link.reuters.com/fut96s Emerging markets reserves link.reuters.com/huf76v Emerging markets FX performance link.reuters.com/xyd46v COMPANY NEWS Southeast Asia aircraft deliveries link.reuters.com/fuj46v Boeing forecasts link.reuters.com/syc76v Starwood in Asia link.reuters.com/nuh86v Indian banks' non-performing loans link.reuters.com/vyh86v GENERAL NEWS South China Sea territorial claims link.reuters.com/byr76v Snowfall in the U.S. link.reuters.com/wuf86v U.S. flight cancellations (Thurs) link.reuters.com/nyf86v For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of AMERICAS graphics, please see (Christine Chan)