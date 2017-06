GRAINS-Corn up for 5th day as dry weather threatens U.S. crop; wheat firm

* Corn hovers near last session's 1-year high on U.S. dryness * Wheat gains more ground, near 1-month top; soybeans firm (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 8 Chicago corn rose for a fifth consecutive session on Thursday and traded near a one-year high hit in the previous session as concerns over dry weather across the U.S. Midwest triggered short-covering. Wheat traded near its highest level in more than a month on adverse U.S. weather whil