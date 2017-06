NEW YORK, JULY 25Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. new home sales link.reuters.com/naf69s U.S. child well-being link.reuters.com/muf69s Facebook: option market expectations link.reuters.com/faz59s Ford earnings link.reuters.com/pyd69s Boeing earnings link.reuters.com/vyd69s ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil & Chevron link.reuters.com/faf69s UK sinks deeper into recession link.reuters.com/fux64s German IFO business climate index vs ZEW link.reuters.com/mag88s Italy consumer confidence and GDP link.reuters.com/nyd48s Nintendo Q1 loss lower than expected, keeps annual forecast link.reuters.com/fuc69s (Stephen Culp)