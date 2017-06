NEW YORK, JAN 25 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. new home sales fall, housing recovery still on track link.reuters.com/qer34t U.S. Dec new homes sales drop 7.3 pct: housing market snapshot link.reuters.com/ter34t P&G shows turnaround taking hold with results, outlook link.reuters.com/cyh55t Global drilling lifts Halliburton out of domestic mire link.reuters.com/seh55t Canada December inflation holds at 3-year low of 0.8 pct link.reuters.com/cut67s Mexican factory exports up in December, imports dip link.reuters.com/vym76s Samsung puts lid on capex for 1st time since financial crisis link.reuters.com/byx45t ANA flight cancellations top 450 with Boeing jet grounded link.reuters.com/wyj45t Japanese firms strongly back "Abenomics", worry about debt link.reuters.com/war45t Japan CPI dips, piles pressure on BOJ link.reuters.com/vef36s (Stephen Culp)