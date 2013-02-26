India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India