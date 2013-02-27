SINGAPORE, Feb 27Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Thai Jan exports flat m/m; imports surge y/y, record link.reuters.com/nux76s trade gap Surge in Jan imports leads to record high Thai trade link.reuters.com/jag82t gap Yuan edges up as c.bank signals priority on stability link.reuters.com/pyx74t As India derivatives demand surges, it is Singapore link.reuters.com/fan36t that benefits China money rates rise, market awaits c.bank's reverse link.reuters.com/was95t repo Japan's energy imports may outweigh stimulus gain: link.reuters.com/va185t Weekly Japan oil statistics to Feb 23 link.reuters.com/fum94k