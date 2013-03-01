New York, March 1 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Canada GDP link.reuters.com/xed44t Hess Corp's trading activities link.reuters.com/xag46t U.S. construction link.reuters.com/xef94t U.S. personal consumption link.reuters.com/dag46t U.S. consumer sentiment link.reuters.com/xub84t U.S. manufacturing link.reuters.com/jeg46t Youth employment and education link.reuters.com/jyg46t Youth employment and education link.reuters.com/kyg46t (Matthew Weber)