LONDON, MAR 4Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. HSBC raises dividend as it shrugs off profit fall link.reuters.com/dym29s Euro zone sentiment falls in March after Italy link.reuters.com/ner85s election deadlock UK construction PMI hits lowest level since Oct 2009 link.reuters.com/jut24s Asian shares tumble; property curbs spark China link.reuters.com/maz35s sell-off Australia job, housing markets signal rate cuts link.reuters.com/mer46s working Australia Jan building approvals fall 2.4 pct link.reuters.com/zej46t Iron ore swaps backwardation points to price slump link.reuters.com/wej46t Yuan slides on weaker bank guidance in tepid trade link.reuters.com/pyx74t China money rates stage correction, eyes on PBOC r.reuters.com/kas95t operations on Tuesday China's next inner circle connectedchina.reuters.com (Vincent Flasseur)