NEW YORK, MAR 5Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Global growth at 4-month low in Feb; stocks rally link.reuters.com/syx44t anyway U.S. labor market - perception and reality link.reuters.com/syk36t Cold drives front-month US natgas futures to 6-wk high link.reuters.com/mup44s Mexican consumer confidence falls for 2nd straight link.reuters.com/beh76s month Asian shares rebound, easy policies fuel risk taking link.reuters.com/caq46t Australia central bank holds rates, keeps easing bias link.reuters.com/xyb96s Philippine inflation climbs to 5-month high, c.bank link.reuters.com/gaq26s says manageable PDAC-Cautious miners pull Major Drilling to loss link.reuters.com/fyh46t Yuan firms as dollar index backs off rally link.reuters.com/pyx74t China money rates fall on improved liquidity; link.reuters.com/has95t tightening concerns ebb (Stephen Culp)