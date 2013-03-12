NEW YORK, MAR 12Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Weak U.S. exports, imports signal tepid economic growth link.reuters.com/vud93t Many people curb spending in two-speed U.S. economy link.reuters.com/hux56t Costco has gains share in the U.S. warehouse club market link.reuters.com/kyf66t Construction helps Mexico industrial output rebound in Jan link.reuters.com/kat96s India's industrial output recovers in Jan, rate cut still expected link.reuters.com/gaj55s Rio Tinto slows Guinea iron ore investment link.reuters.com/ryc66t Bank of Korea to stay its hand on Thursday, could cut soon link.reuters.com/hak95s Solar trade war promises order bonanza for Taiwan link.reuters.com/xyb56t Yuan closes slightly higher on global dollar pullback link.reuters.com/syx74t China money rates mixed after c.bank drain link.reuters.com/kas95t (Stephen Culp)