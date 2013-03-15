NEW YORK, MAR 15Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. factory data underscores economic momentum (industrial output, NY Fed) link.reuters.com/vaw93t link.reuters.com/qem95t U.S. consumer prices posted the largest increase in four years link.reuters.com/duq93t link.reuters.com/guq93t U.S. consumer sentiment falls to its lowest level since December 2011 link.reuters.com/xub84t Foreigners decreased their purchases of long-dated U.S. securities in January link.reuters.com/kaw93t European shares, dollar weaken as U.S. data eyed link.reuters.com/vux56t Stock market gains, growth smile on U.S. dollar link.reuters.com/tux56t U.S. natgas futures slip from 3-1/2-month high at midday r.reuters.com/dyb62s Singapore banks likely to drop Malaysia FX reference rate link.reuters.com/cer66t Yuan touches two-month high but headed for flat week; caution guides trading link.reuters.com/sed74t China key money rates rises on worry over Minsheng Bank's bond link.reuters.com/has95t (Stephen Culp)