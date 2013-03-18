NEW YORK, MAR 18 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. Northern Plains sees corn boom, aided by ethanol, link.reuters.com/deg76t climate Chile 2012 GDP growth 5.6 pct, speeds up in last quarter link.reuters.com/cyj22t Europe's social shock-absorbers show crisis strain link.reuters.com/cyz66t Asian stocks, commodities in broad selloff on jitters link.reuters.com/pek96s ID: over Cyprus deal Singapore Feb exports fall more than expected link.reuters.com/syh27s ID: Taiwan Jan crude imports rise 12 pct m/m; no Iran link.reuters.com/wud76t ID: inflows China's Tingyi Q4 profit tumbles amid anti-Japan r.reuters.com/ruc76t ID: sentiment Gold hits 2-1/2-week high on Cyprus bailout worries link.reuters.com/fux55s ID: China key money rates mixed, key 7-day rate slumps r.reuters.com/jas95t ID: FBI probe of Universal focuses on $25mln consultant fee r.reuters.com/wen56t ID: company now disavows (Stephen Culp)