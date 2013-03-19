SINGAPORE, MAR 19 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. India cuts interest rates, indicates limited room for more link.reuters.com/deq95s Yuan unchanged as dollar demand, supply strike balance link.reuters.com/syx74t Resuming Boeing 787 flights in weeks is best-case scenario link.reuters.com/cew66t Eurozone urges Cyprus to spare smaller saves from bank levy link.reuters.com/vep58s Antibiotics crisis prompts rethink on risks, rewards link.reuters.com/ker66t AstraZeneca to axe 1,600 jobs in overhaul of drug R&D link.reuters.com/ter66t Iraq undercuts Saudi to snare Asian oil market share link.reuters.com/gar66t U.S. Northern Plains sees corn boom, aided by ethanol, climate link.reuters.com/deg76t Chile 2012 GDP growth 5.6 pct, speeds up in last quarter link.reuters.com/cyj22t Europe's social shock-absorbers show crisis strain link.reuters.com/cyz66t (Christine Chan)