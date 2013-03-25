NEW YORK, MAR 25 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. Supreme Court to hear gay marriage cases link.reuters.com/wuk56t Chicago Fed Midwest factory activity edges up in January link.reuters.com/dyk34t Dollar General profit tops expectations, shares up link.reuters.com/tun86t In Ohio, the fog begins to lift over the Utica shale link.reuters.com/tab86t South Korea's Iran crude imports for Feb drop 30 pct y/y link.reuters.com/vyw45t Yuan inches up with midpoint as PBOC reinforces stability link.reuters.com/pyx74t Gold bulls get a sniff of hope from Cyprus, India link.reuters.com/buv87r Cyprus risks euro exit after EU bailout ultimatum link.reuters.com/fuf76t U.S. data points to growing economic momentum link.reuters.com/xew34t (Stephen Culp)