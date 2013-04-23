NEW YORK, April 23Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Hackers seize AP Twitter feed, send market-moving bogus link.reuters.com/gez57t message Factory data a new sign of slowing U.S. economic growth link.reuters.com/vat64t link.reuters.com/qer34t link.reuters.com/ter34t Goodrich deal helps United Tech offset U.S. defense cuts link.reuters.com/qys47t DuPont doubles profit as farm sales drive growth link.reuters.com/zyx57t China HSBC Flash PMI falls, points to tepid Q2 recovery link.reuters.com/maz35s Yuan gains to near record high; link to Asian currencies link.reuters.com/pyx74t in focus Asia's coal appetite still defying forecasts for drop: link.reuters.com/myp47t Yuan gains to near record high; link to Asian currencies link.reuters.com/syx74t in focus BREAKINGVIEWS-Japanese workers need to go back to the link.reuters.com/bap57t 1980s Security officials face questions over Boston Marathon link.reuters.com/xes57t bombings (Stephen Culp)