NEW YORK, April 26Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. growth falls short of forecasts, weakness ahead link.reuters.com/vet67t Bond prices jump after U.S. GDP data miss mark link.reuters.com/fut67t U.S. consumer sentiment eased in April link.reuters.com/xub84t Mexico factory exports gain for second month link.reuters.com/vym76s Mexico holds interest rates, watching capital inflows link.reuters.com/puw76s Japan inflation to hit 2 pct in latter half of next 3 years link.reuters.com/vef36s -BOJ Samsung takes more smartphone market share from Apple link.reuters.com/var67t BREAKINGVIEWS-Tea Leaf Index: China growth slows down, link.reuters.com/hyq67t cleans up600519.SSNSUG.DE Olam, under Temasek's gaze, shifts to slower growth path r.reuters.com/kub67t Asian banks woo commodity clients as Western lenders exit link.reuters.com/gub67t (Stephen Culp)