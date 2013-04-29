BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets 5000 wheel order from Europe
* Says co expects order to be repeat order in current financial year
NEW YORK, April 29Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. consumer spending rises, driven by utility costs link.reuters.com/hed44t link.reuters.com/qec92t link.reuters.com/dyk34t Pending sales of existing homes rose 1.5 pct, hit highest link.reuters.com/tax34t level since April 2010 U.S. preschools see sharp drop in funding link.reuters.com/duc77t PREVIEW-Kansas wheat tour to evaluate crop hit by drought, link.reuters.com/tev67t frost Chilly outlook firms U.S. natgas futures link.reuters.com/nuz86t U.S. growth falls short of forecasts, weakness ahead link.reuters.com/vet67t Bond prices jump after U.S. GDP data miss mark link.reuters.com/fut67t U.S. consumer sentiment eased in April link.reuters.com/xub84t Mexico factory exports gain for second month link.reuters.com/vym76s Mexico holds interest rates, watching capital inflows link.reuters.com/puw76s (Stephen Culp)
KABUL, May 31 At least nine people were killed and more than 90 wounded were taken to Kabul hospitals after a huge car bomb exploded in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, a public health official said, and the casualty total could rise.