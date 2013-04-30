India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MITOR based on dlr/rupee swap
May 31The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai
Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Wednesday is 5.27
percent.
The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered
rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium.
The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year
swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark
rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT).
--------------------------------------------------------------
PERIOD