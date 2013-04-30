NEW YORK, April 30Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. home prices rise, seen helping economic recovery link.reuters.com/rem34t link.reuters.com/pum34t link.reuters.com/syk36t Symantec shares plunge, traders see mini "flash crash" link.reuters.com/vyk77t Thomson Reuters profit falls on severance costs link.reuters.com/syj77t Avon profit beats on cost cuts, sales jump in Brazil, Russia link.reuters.com/buk77t Growth rebound heralds Canada's economic spring link.reuters.com/jev87s Weaker C$ helps lift Canadian producer prices in March link.reuters.com/cuj92t As shale booms, U.S. crude exports jump to 13-yr high link.reuters.com/xed77t Japan April manufacturing PMI rises to 51.1 from 50.4 in March link.reuters.com/xyt65s Indonesia to raise fuel prices after cushioning poor, president says link.reuters.com/pef77t German retail sales fall in March as shoppers feel the cold link.reuters.com/ker65s (Stephen Culp)