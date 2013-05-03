GRAINS-Wheat rallies more than 1 pct on USDA crop condition report

* USDA pegs condition of wheat crop below estimates * Corn also rallies on USDA report * Soybeans edge higher By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 31 U.S. wheat rose as much 1.3 percent on Wednesday after the U.S Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of the crop below market expectations, though ample global supplies provided a ceiling to gains. Corn also rose as much as 1.3 percent as the condition of the crops was also pegged behind forecasts, while soybea