NEW YORK, May 14Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. import prices fell by 0.5 percent in April link.reuters.com/peg64t U.S. small business optimism rises to six-month high link.reuters.com/vud93t Front U.S. natgas futures edge higher for 2nd day link.reuters.com/nuz86t Argentina faces very different debt default if loses legal fight link.reuters.com/kec97t China sets cheaper yuan on dollar spike, but market unimpressed link.reuters.com/pyx74t Bullish yuan herd leaves China fundamentals in the dust link.reuters.com/raz74t China April factory output disappoints, clouds outlook link.reuters.com/qaf92t India IT watchdog investigating breach in ATM heist link.reuters.com/haf97t Yen breaks through 100, Abenomics hits another milestone link.reuters.com/qet48s (Stephen Culp)