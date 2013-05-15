GRAINS-Wheat up 1 pct as USDA pegs conditions of crop below forecasts

SYDNEY, May 31 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of the crop as below market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 1.2 percent to $4.34-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 2 percent on Tuesday. * The most active corn futures climbed as much as 1.3 percent to $3.71-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.9 percent in the prev