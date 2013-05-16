NEW YORK, May 16Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Evidence mounts on slower U.S. economic growth link.reuters.com/xew34t link.reuters.com/gyh24t link.reuters.com/duq93t TREASURIES-Prices gain as data support U.S. economy worries link.reuters.com/guq93t link.reuters.com/dyq93t Wal-Mart sees pressure continuing; U.S. sales weak link.reuters.com/qan28t Kohl's expects sales to pick up link.reuters.com/kap28t U.S. natgas storage seen up 95 bcf in weekly EIA report link.reuters.com/mup44s Immigration to outpace U.S. population growth from births soon link.reuters.com/xug28t -Census U.S. Plains farmland values rise 20 pct -Kansas City Fed link.reuters.com/tag28t Japan's Q1 growth spurt shows early benefits of Abe's policy gamble link.reuters.com/ryk52t China money rates jump as c.bank drains funds, but ample funds r.reuters.com/das95t still seen China oil demand down 12 pct in 4 mths? link.reuters.com/vun97t (Stephen Culp)