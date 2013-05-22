NEW YORK, May 22Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. home sales close in on 3-1/2-year high link.reuters.com/cyc24t U.S. mortgage applications tumble as interest rates jump link.reuters.com/guv37s Target cuts full-year forecast after weak first quarter link.reuters.com/haq38t Lowe's sales improve after weak start to spring link.reuters.com/myq38t Delta will wait for new planes to prove themselves-CEO link.reuters.com/tar38t Canada retail sales flat but higher volumes spur optimism link.reuters.com/muv74t Mexico annual retail sales fall in March, extend February dip link.reuters.com/beh76s Japan exports disappoint, full benefits of weak yen yet to show link.reuters.com/vyq65s Asian stocks supported by Fed reassurance; BOJ stands pat link.reuters.com/qyt65s Whole neighborhoods razed by Oklahoma tornado that killed 24 link.reuters.com/gec38t (Stephen Culp)