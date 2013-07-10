NEW YORK, July 10Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Congress keeps detention quota despite immigration debate link.reuters.com/cuk39t U.S. wholesale inventories fall, likely drag on GDP growth link.reuters.com/wuz54t U.S. mortgage applications drop with rates at 2-year high link.reuters.com/guv37s [IDF:nN9N0AR008] China warns of "grim" trade outlook after weak exports link.reuters.com/fut96s surprise China copper imports hit 9-month high in JuneCMCU3 link.reuters.com/muq96s China's H1 crude imports drop as slow growth weighs link.reuters.com/xeq96s Yuan slides on falling exports, ignores c.bank guidance link.reuters.com/qyx74t KKR tops rivals with largest Asia fund as valuations drop link.reuters.com/nej59t Weekly Japan oil statistics to July 6 link.reuters.com/fum94k Freeport Indonesia resumes underground mining, shipments link.reuters.com/dez78t (Stephen Culp)