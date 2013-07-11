India soybean futures extend gain on higher demand, tighter supply
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
NEW YORK, July 11Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. jobless claims rise, but labor recovery grinds on link.reuters.com/xew34t link.reuters.com/peg64t U.S. posts $117 billion budget surplus in June link.reuters.com/puh64t Canada new housing price index stays tame in May link.reuters.com/nep62t U.S. natural gas futures slip after EIA storage data link.reuters.com/mup44s Shrinking fund leaves Maine vulnerable to an oil spill accident link.reuters.com/tyn59t Asian shares hit 3-week high on Bernanke's dovish comments link.reuters.com/ber59t Japan May machinery orders rise more than expected link.reuters.com/bek95s BOJ stands pat, says economy starting to recover link.reuters.com/tam37t S.Korea c.bank ups growth views, keeps rates link.reuters.com/hak95s China money rates jump after c.bank holds off open market link.reuters.com/pem75t operations (Stephen Culp)
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
* Says there in no material impact on co from RBI penalty Source text: http://bit.ly/2ptcmSy Further company coverage: