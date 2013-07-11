NEW YORK, July 11Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. jobless claims rise, but labor recovery grinds on link.reuters.com/xew34t link.reuters.com/peg64t U.S. posts $117 billion budget surplus in June link.reuters.com/puh64t Canada new housing price index stays tame in May link.reuters.com/nep62t U.S. natural gas futures slip after EIA storage data link.reuters.com/mup44s Shrinking fund leaves Maine vulnerable to an oil spill accident link.reuters.com/tyn59t Asian shares hit 3-week high on Bernanke's dovish comments link.reuters.com/ber59t Japan May machinery orders rise more than expected link.reuters.com/bek95s BOJ stands pat, says economy starting to recover link.reuters.com/tam37t S.Korea c.bank ups growth views, keeps rates link.reuters.com/hak95s China money rates jump after c.bank holds off open market link.reuters.com/pem75t operations (Stephen Culp)