NEW YORK, July 12Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. consumer sentiment slips on fears over stock prices, rates link.reuters.com/hak93t link.reuters.com/xub84t JPMorgan shrugs off weaker bond markets; profits jump link.reuters.com/tec69t Wells Fargo benefits from housing market, but clouds loom link.reuters.com/zyc69t Late to oil-by-rail, Canada faces risks in rush to catch up link.reuters.com/zun59t Mexico May industrial output rises more than expected link.reuters.com/kat96s U.S. natgas rig count climbs for 3rd week -Baker Hughes link.reuters.com/nuz86t U.S. jobless claims rise, but labor recovery grinds on link.reuters.com/xew34t link.reuters.com/peg64t U.S. posts $117 billion budget surplus in June link.reuters.com/puh64t Canada new housing price index stays tame in May link.reuters.com/nep62t U.S. natural gas futures slip after EIA storage data link.reuters.com/mup44s Shrinking fund leaves Maine vulnerable to an oil spill accident link.reuters.com/tyn59t (Stephen Culp)