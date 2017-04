NEW YORK, July 17Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. housing starts fall to 10-month low, weather blamed link.reuters.com/gyh24t U.S. mortgage applications fall on soft refinancing demand link.reuters.com/guv37s BofA profit jumps on cost-cutting; shares climb link.reuters.com/dex69t [ID:nL1N0FM0CH Bank of Canada lays out conditions for steady rates link.reuters.com/cut67s [ID:nL1N0FN0RY U.S. cattle placements seen down 5.3 pct in June link.reuters.com/gux69t Asian shares steady before Bernanke testimony, dollar off 3-week low link.reuters.com/hyb68t Big iron ore miners go for volume even as glut looms link.reuters.com/vet69t Rio Tinto keeps big iron ore plans on track, despite China cooling link.reuters.com/dep69t Yuan edges up on c.bank guidance, upside seen limited link.reuters.com/qyx74t China may become top wheat importer after crops ruinedWU3 link.reuters.com/gep69t Australia's carbon mess a warning to the world: Clyde Russell link.reuters.com/xep77s (Stephen Culp)