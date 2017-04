NEW YORK, July 18Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Factory, labor market data offer bright signs for U.S. economy link.reuters.com/xew34t link.reuters.com/dyq93t Morgan Stanley quarterly profit jumps on stock trading link.reuters.com/geg79t Canada May wholesale trade jumps on food, farm supplies link.reuters.com/cyr43t Mexican jobless rate ticks up in June link.reuters.com/car76s U.S. natgas futures climb 4 pct after bullish stocks data link.reuters.com/mup44s Singapore yards benefit from China shipbuilding woes link.reuters.com/mux59t Indonesian hunger for 'cheap and tasty' noodles buoys wheat prices link.reuters.com/cej59t China June home prices rise 6.8 pct y/y-Reuters data link.reuters.com/pek96s Rupee's plunge drives up offshore debt costs for India Inc link.reuters.com/kux59t (Stephen Culp)